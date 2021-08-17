Trellus Management Company LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,081 shares during the period. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.4% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

EIGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th. raised their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of EIGR traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 86,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,969. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $275.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.48.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.