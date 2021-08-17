Trellus Management Company LLC Acquires 13,311 Shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GTY Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after buying an additional 171,702 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the first quarter worth $3,524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 168.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Craig Ross sold 11,058 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $80,833.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,044 shares of company stock valued at $471,935. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTYH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. 41,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,132. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $8.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $412.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

GTY Technology Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

