TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Short Interest Down 58.5% in July

TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the July 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TXCCQ stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. TranSwitch has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

Get TranSwitch alerts:

TranSwitch Company Profile

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for TranSwitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TranSwitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.