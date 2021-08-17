TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Short Interest Down 58.5% in July

TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the July 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of TXCCQ stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. TranSwitch has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.
TranSwitch Company Profile
