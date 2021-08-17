TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for TransAlta in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TA. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.00.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$12.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.39. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$7.67 and a 1-year high of C$13.50. The firm has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.81.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

