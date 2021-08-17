TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to report sales of $9.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.60 million and the lowest is $9.48 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $7.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $37.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.35 million to $37.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $59.16 million, with estimates ranging from $58.88 million to $59.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 21.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TACT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,468,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 195,795 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 73,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TACT stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $14.27. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,518. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $128.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 2.06. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $17.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

