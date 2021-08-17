Traders Purchase Large Volume of G-III Apparel Group Call Options (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,788 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,970% compared to the average volume of 183 call options.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.21. 501,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,050. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.11. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

