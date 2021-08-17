Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 8,918 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 852% compared to the typical daily volume of 937 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAG. CIBC increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 3.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,641. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

