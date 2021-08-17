Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.56. 14,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,648. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

