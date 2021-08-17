Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $26.54 Million Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 799,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,923 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 5.5% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $26,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,359,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after buying an additional 507,779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 615,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after buying an additional 24,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 607,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after buying an additional 33,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 571,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after buying an additional 53,125 shares during the period.

BAB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,674. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

