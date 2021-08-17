Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.35. The company had a trading volume of 556,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,514,793. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.75. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

