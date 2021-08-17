Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,365 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1,271.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,688. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

