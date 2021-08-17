Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO stock traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,438. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.01. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.