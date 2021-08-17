TheStreet Upgrades Braskem (NYSE:BAK) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.
NYSE:BAK opened at $20.63 on Friday. Braskem has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Braskem during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Braskem by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Braskem by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000.
About Braskem
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
