TheStreet Upgrades Braskem (NYSE:BAK) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

NYSE:BAK opened at $20.63 on Friday. Braskem has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%. Equities analysts expect that Braskem will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Braskem during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Braskem by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Braskem by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

