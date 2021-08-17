TheStreet Lowers Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ VIOT opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $191.64 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,521,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Viomi Technology by 319.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 130,680 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Viomi Technology by 84.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 54,882 shares during the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

