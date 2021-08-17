TheStreet Lowers Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
NASDAQ VIOT opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $18.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,521,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Viomi Technology by 319.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 130,680 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Viomi Technology by 84.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 54,882 shares during the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viomi Technology Company Profile
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.
