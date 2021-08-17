Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.9% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 248,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 135,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,258,000 after acquiring an additional 27,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $554.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,722. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $511.70. The company has a market cap of $218.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.07 and a 12-month high of $554.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

