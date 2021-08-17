The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. The Western Union makes up 1.4% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.17. 39,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,376. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

