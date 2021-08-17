The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will post $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. The Timken posted sales of $894.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Timken by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,045 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Timken by 1,240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,425,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,449 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,086,000 after acquiring an additional 890,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $63,173,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in The Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $49,386,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.93. 781,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.14. The Timken has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $92.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

