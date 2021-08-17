The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SMUUY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.94. 4,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $15.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.05.

SMUUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. raised The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial products and services. It operates in four segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, such as savings, current, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, and mortgage loans; debit, prepaid, and credit cards; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and other investments; accident, savings, health expense, income protection, heritage and life protection, travel, motor, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; and various payment services.

