The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,700 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the July 15th total of 293,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 672.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSTGF remained flat at $$1.75 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.99. The Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $1.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

