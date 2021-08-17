The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Lessened by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 70,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC opened at $189.65 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.48.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.