The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Trimmed by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,204,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Kroger by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41,064 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.75. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

