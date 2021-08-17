The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on THG. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

NYSE:THG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.97. The stock had a trading volume of 122,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,146. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $703,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,247 shares of company stock worth $3,069,085 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THG. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.