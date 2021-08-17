The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.4% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $22,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after buying an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after buying an additional 79,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after buying an additional 441,659 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,029,997,000 after buying an additional 130,596 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,067,000 after buying an additional 34,533 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,656. The firm has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $418.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $376.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

