The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 36,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.29.

Shares of COO stock opened at $439.54 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.93 and a 12 month high of $442.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $402.84.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

