The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 243.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 291,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.26. 186,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,687,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.19.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $58,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 445,436 shares of company stock valued at $32,474,713. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

