The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Cut by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 88.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,230 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $6,118,558.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,254,617 shares of company stock worth $199,794,332 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NYSE BX opened at $114.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.24. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

