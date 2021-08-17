The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. The Bank of Princeton posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01.

BPRN has been the subject of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.29. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $206.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.