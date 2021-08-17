The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Cut by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in The Allstate by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 48,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 28,697 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on shares of The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.79. The company had a trading volume of 46,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,667. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.