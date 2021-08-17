The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the period. The Allstate makes up approximately 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in The Allstate by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALL traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.79. 40,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,667. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

