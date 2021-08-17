TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Trading Down 1%

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.39 and last traded at $111.65. 100,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 226,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFII. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.95 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TFI International by 196.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TFI International by 20.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 929.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

