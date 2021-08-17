Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 316 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 69,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 108,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

