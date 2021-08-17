Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 241 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,961,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,840 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,965,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,018,000 after purchasing an additional 642,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 804.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 400,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 356,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

NYSE:FR opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

