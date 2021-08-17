Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,355 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in The Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 155,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 8,203.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc raised its position in The Kroger by 2.3% during the first quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 68,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger stock opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

