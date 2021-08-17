Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $48,538,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after buying an additional 243,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 149.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after buying an additional 228,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,911,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,081,000 after buying an additional 183,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,361,000 after buying an additional 128,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

TTEK opened at $139.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.91 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.01.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

In related news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,416 shares of company stock worth $3,396,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

