Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 143,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 32,649 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth $14,372,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 65,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 80,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

BLL stock opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLL. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

