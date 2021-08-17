Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,981 shares of company stock worth $5,320,397. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $191.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

