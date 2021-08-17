Tendies (TEND) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35,992.00

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Tendies has a market cap of $690,418.92 and $35,992.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0920 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00063064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00016850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.52 or 0.00935793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00049682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00167365 BTC.

Tendies Profile

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,719 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,719 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

