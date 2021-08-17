Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $55.05

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.05 and last traded at $55.15, with a volume of 11977793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.52.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCEHY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank downgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.18 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tencent in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.41.

The stock has a market cap of $529.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.37.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.44 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 35.23%. Analysts expect that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.18%.

About Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

