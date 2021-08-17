Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 423,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 23,179,906 shares.The stock last traded at $7.85 and had previously closed at $8.92.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,261.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.