Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 423,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 23,179,906 shares.The stock last traded at $7.85 and had previously closed at $8.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,261.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

