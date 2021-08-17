Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TME. reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

