Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at $592,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,616,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,985,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $454.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $301.76 and a 1 year high of $462.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $435.58.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.67.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

