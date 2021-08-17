TD Securities Raises Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$100.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$83.00 price target (down from C$93.00) on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Docebo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$85.91.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at C$89.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$76.55. Docebo has a 12 month low of C$40.29 and a 12 month high of C$91.00.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

