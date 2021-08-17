TD Securities Downgrades Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PZRIF opened at $8.84 on Friday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
