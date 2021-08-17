Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
TSHA stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $599.85 million and a P/E ratio of -4.65. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.81.
In related news, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TSHA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.19.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
