Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TSHA stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $599.85 million and a P/E ratio of -4.65. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.81.

In related news, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.19.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

