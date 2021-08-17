Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Holdings Lifted by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.75. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

