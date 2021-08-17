TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.65% from the company’s current price.

TASK has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Shares of TASK opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TaskUs will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TASK. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 0.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

