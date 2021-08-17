Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRGP. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

NYSE TRGP opened at $43.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,969,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,065,428,000 after purchasing an additional 462,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866,473 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,862,000 after acquiring an additional 45,685 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,674,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,033,000 after acquiring an additional 145,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,498,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,082,000 after acquiring an additional 27,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.