Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.520-$1.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

SKT stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.04. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.