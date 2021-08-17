Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $16.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TALO shares. Citigroup began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $456,805.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock valued at $60,487,743. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TALO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 4,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,895. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $814.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.
About Talos Energy
Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.
