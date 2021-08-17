Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $16.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TALO shares. Citigroup began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $456,805.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock valued at $60,487,743. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Talos Energy by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TALO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 4,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,895. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $814.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

