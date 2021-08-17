Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talis Biomedical Corporation engaged in developing and commercializing products for infectious diseases at the point-of-care. The company involved in developing the Talis One platform, a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic platform. Talis Biomedical Corporation is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Talis Biomedical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Talis Biomedical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TLIS opened at $7.70 on Friday. Talis Biomedical has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.29.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.60). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Talis Biomedical will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLIS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,283,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

